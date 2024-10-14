WWE RAW RESULTS (10/14): Keller’s report on Belair & Cargill vs. Damage CTRL, faceoff with Cody Rhodes-Gunther faceoff, Breakker vs. Kingston, Ripley calls out Rodriguez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2024 (TAPED 10/7)

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Rhea Ripley making her way to the ring. Ripley said that she was not done with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and called them out, so she could whoop their asses. Tiffany Stratton interrupted to warn Ripley to stay away from their business or they would have a problem. Ripley said that she didn’t have time to deal with her and threatened to welcome her to Raw in her style. Liv and Raquel attacked Ripley and Stratton from behind, clobbering them with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very simple opening segment to set up a tag match for the women’s division and continue the build to the interbrand match at Crown Jewel.)

– A video package, recapping the rivalry between Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Damage CTRL was shown.

– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made their way to the ring, ahead of their tag title match against Damage CTRL.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley demanded Adam Pearce to give her a match with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce agreed to give her the match, but Ripley would have to find a partner. Tiffany Stratton showed up to complain about the way she was treated before Ripley begrudgingly agreed to team with her.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Sky nailed Jade with a dropkick, only for Jade to knock her down with a shoulder tackle. Belair and Jade dropped Sky with a double back slam for a two count. Belair attacked Sky with a series of shoulder thrusts, until Sane got the blind tag. Damage CTRL blasted Belair with an axe kick and a double basement dropkick. Jade knocked Sky with a thrust kick before receiving a high crossbody from Sane, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sky attacked Belair with a series of uppercuts, followed by a roll-through into a double stomp. Belair blasted Sky with a Spear, reaching Jade for the hot tag. Sane blasted Jade with a spinning elbow and a couple of chops before putting her in a sleeper hold. Jade slammed Sane’s body and dropped her with a backbreaker, setting her up for a powerbomb and a two count. Belair threw Sky out of the ring, only for Jade to accidentally slam her own partner on the mat.

Sky low-bridged Jade and knocked Belair down with a missile dropkick. Sky launched Sane into a pop up elbow drop on Belair for a two count. Sky missed Over the Moonsault and Jade swung Sane’s body into the barricade. Jade and Belair argued with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in the crowd before receiving an Asai moonsault. Sky argued with Lash and Jakara, but they clobbered her with an elbow strike. Belair immediately laid Sky out with the KOD to pick up the win.

WINNERS: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill at 9:46 (Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good match with arguably the two top teams of the division, doing their best to make these titles mean anything. Based on the interference ending, I assume the plan is to do a triple threat match where Damage CTRL can win without pinning the champions.)

– Backstage, Finn Bálor demanded Adam Pearce to give him a rematch with Damian Priest. Pearce told them that they should focus on the titles and that he would set up a tournament to determine contenders.

[Commercial Break]

– A vignette from American Made was shown, featuring Chad Gable defining the meaning of greatness.

– A video package was shown, featuring Bron Breakker claiming that Jey Uso didn’t show him respect and that he would come back for his title.

– Last Saturday, Adam Pearce met Bronson Reed, so they could talk business. Pearce criticized Reed for how he handled the referees and fans during the Last Monster Standing match. Reed agreed to behave, as long as Pearce gave him a match against Seth Rollins.

– Alpha Academy made their way to the ring, ahead of a tag match.

[Commercial Break]

(2) WAR RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Akira Tozawa w/Maxxine Dupri) – World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament 1st Round Match

Otis knocked Ivar down with a clothesline, setting him up for a shoulder thrust from Tozawa. Ivar planted Tozawa with a bodyslam and Erik dropped him on top of Tozawa. Erik cracked Tozawa with a knee to the face and a clothesline for a two count. Ivar took care of Otis with a leg lariat before receiving a missile dropkick from Tozawa. The War Raiders laid Tozawa out with a pop up powerslam and finished him with a tag team diving splash.

WINNERS: War Raiders at 2:25

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fun little match to immediately establish the returning War Raiders as a dominant team and start their build to a title match. Meanwhile, Alpha Academy keeps on floundering, having lost all momentum after the Chad Gable break-up.)

– Backstage, Adam Pearce talked Seth Rollins about his health status. Rollins said that injuries were part of the business and people like Bronson Reed looked to make a name for themselves. Rollins said that he had slayed beasts and conquered kings, but now he wanted to hunt a monster.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package was shown to hype up the Crown Jewel championship matches.

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring and put over the crowd for being the first to chant ‘We Want Cody’. Gunther showed up and admitted that he genuinely respected Cody and that he hoped to face the best version of him. Cody put over how great Gunther was, but warned him that he had never faced him one-on-one. Gunther said that Cody spoke like a true secondary champion, only for Cody to remind him that he beat the most dominant champion. Cody said that he had already slayed a frightening beast

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent first segment to set up the champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel. The delivery was good, but there’s only so much these two can say without a proper storyline.)

– A recap of Bron Breakker assaulting Jey Uso and the New Day was shown.

– After last week’s show, Kofi Kingston argued with Xavier Woods about Jey Uso and how he would have helped Woods if their roles were reversed.

[Commercial Break]

– A vignette from Dragon Lee was shown, featuring him talking about how much it means to be a part of LWO.

(3) BRON BREAKKER vs. KOFI KINGSTON

Kofi blasted Breakker with a shotgun dropkick, followed by a corner splash. Breakker knocked Kofi off his feet with a shoulder tackle and Irish-whipped him into the corner. Kofi caught Breakker with a dropkick, only for Breakker to send him out of the ring with a body block, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Breakker missed a shoulder thrust and crashed into the ring post. Kofi attacked Breakker with a pair of chops, followed by a springboard crossbody for a one count. Kofi crushed Breakker with the Boom Drop and landed on his feet off a German suplex before hitting Breakker with SOS for a two count. Breakker attacked Kofi with a bunch of shoulder thrusts, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex and a Spear.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 8:28

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid match to keep Bron Breakker strong on his way back to the title. I wasn’t expecting it, but it seems like the New Day will still be involved in this storyline. I’m probably thinking a bit too far ahead, but if booked correctly this could lead to Woods winning the Intercontinental title as his first singles belt.)

– After the match, Bron Breakker tried to assault Kofi Kingston, only for Xavier Woods to show up and chase him away. Breakker returned to the ring to attack Woods from behind, but Jey Uso showed up to save Woods. Jey blasted Breakker with a superkick and took him down with a Spear.

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley told Damian Priest that it was time for him to take back what he lost. Priest said that as long as Ripley had beef with Judgment Day, he would have beef with them. Priest said that it was time to go back to the title scene and wished Ripley the best.

– R-Truth made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against The Miz.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jimmy Uso showed up to speak with Jey Uso, but he refused to do it.

(4) THE MIZ vs. R-TRUTH

Miz begrudgingly agreed to shake Truth’s hand as a show of respect. The Final Testament showed up, distracting Miz and allowing Truth to get the win with a roll-up.

WINNER: R-Truth at 1:51

– After the match, the Authors of Pain threw R-Truth back into the ring, so The Miz could hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

(Pomares’s Analysis: I’m not interested in seeing where this storyline goes, but I’ll gladly take Miz vs. Truth lasting less than 2 minutes.)

– Backstage, Jimmy Uso found Jey Uso once again, only for Jey to tell him to get out of his face.

– Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring, ahead of her tag team match.

[Commercial Break]

– It was announced that Jey Uso would defend his title against Bron Breakker; New Day would take on AOP; and Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee would take on American Made next week.

(5) RHEA RIPLEY & TIFFANY STRATTON vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ

Ripley clobbered Liv with a headbutt and nailed her with a basement dropkick. Liv avoided a bodyslam, reaching Raquel for the tag. Stratton tagged herself in and sent Raquel out of the ring, but started arguing with Ripley. Raquel powerbombed Liv on top of Ripley and Stratton, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Liv hit Stratton with a suplex, followed by a corner splash from Raquel. Stratton managed to kick Raquel away, reaching Ripley for the hot tag. Ripley nailed Liv with a knee strike and a clothesline before knocking Raquel off the apron with a dropkick. Ripley planted Liv with a facebuster, setting her up for a knee strike and the Riptide. Raquel broke the pinfall, only for Ripley to throw her out of the ring. Ripley gave Stratton the tag and started brawling with Raquel at ringside. Stratton missed the Prettiest Moonsault while Ripley tried to hit Raquel with the Riptide. Nia Jax attacked Ripley from behind, suddenly ending the match.

WINNERS: No Contest at 8:33

– After the match, Rhea Ripley attacked Nia Jax and lifted her, only for Liv Morgan to hit her with a chop block. Liv tried to beat Jax down, only for Jax to crush her with the Annihilator. Tiffany Stratton tried to cash-in her briefcase, but Dominik Mysterio pulled Liv out of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent match while it lasted, but it was clear based on the angle on SmackDown that there would be loads of shenanigans in this one. The post-match angle was fine, but felt very by the numbers and superficial which is fitting since it is building to the match for the Saudi vanity belt.)