FREE PODCAST 10/14 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (10-15-2019) Keller & Sam Roberts review the WWE Draft and the fallout of the moves, who would benefit, top matches in each division (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-15-2019), Wade was joined by Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling podcast and WWE Kickoff shows. They discussed the lay of the land after the WWE Draft including the babyface and heel depth charts for both Raw and Smackdown, potential World Title level match-ups for both rosters as now assembled, where the Universal Title and WWE Title might be headed between now and WrestleMania, who are some candidates to benefit from the new alignment, a look at the Tag Team Division and Women’s Division, and some key names left undrafted.

