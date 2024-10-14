News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (10/15): Announced matches, location, how to watch

October 14, 2024

When: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. –  WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat match
  • Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King – Gentleman’s Duel match
  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
  • Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
  • Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
  • Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship victory celebration
  • Halloween Havoc Wheel will return

