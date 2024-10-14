NXT PREVIEW (10/15): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat match
- Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King – Gentleman’s Duel match
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
- Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
- Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship victory celebration
- Halloween Havoc Wheel will return
