WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (10/18): Viewership hits lowest since return to USA, one of least viewed Smackdowns up against lots of sports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (10/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.378 million viewers, compared to 1.652 million the prior week and the 1.518 million the week before that. The six-week average since returning to USA Network is 1.556 million. The prior six weeks on Fox was 2.096 million, so on average Smackdown has lost about 25 percent of its viewership since the move to USA Network.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.253 million viewers. The same six-week period one year ago averaged 2.348 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.231 million viewers. The same six-week period one year ago averaged 2.269 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.42 rating, compared to 0.49 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The six-week average on USA is 0.47 compared to the prior six-week average on Fox of 0.57.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.59 rating with a six-week average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.52 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.55.

The announced matches and segments were…

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (pt. VII, with series tied 3-3)

Los Garza vs. [TBD]

Randy Orton to appear

Roman Reigns to appear

MCMG to make WWE debut

Kevin Owens saga to continue

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/16): Tally on how many viewers who missed Tuesday Dynamite caught up days later, subsequent total viewership rebound, updated 7-day averages this year compared to past two years

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Smackdown results (10/18): Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes on facing Gunther, Motor City Machine Guns debut in one of two Triple Threat qualifiers for a future WWE Tag Title match

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com.)