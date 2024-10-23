News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/23 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (10-22-2019) Keller & Powell discuss Raw post-draft, Darby, Rusev-Lana-Lashley, new announcing line-ups, will AEW shortcomings turn off their fans, tag divisions, Cody’s push (119 min.)

October 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-22-2019) with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, they answer questions from listeners on a variety of topics including the state of Raw post-draft, Darby Allin’s push, the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline, are AEW wrestlers shortening their careers by going too hardcore, comparing the four shows’ new announcer line-ups, will AEW’s early shortcomings turn off their fans, a look at potential of WWE and AEW tag team divisions, Smackdown on Fox, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024