WWE RAW ON-SITE REPORT (10/28): Cody’s title defense after Raw, LA Knight instructs Lilian Garcia how to say his name correctly, Raw crowd reactions, more

WWE RAW ON-SITE REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2024

HERSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

REPORT BY MIKE, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

NOTES ON RAW

-It appeared sold out or close to it. Very few empty seats anywhere. My seats were $70 each for me and my son from the first level, about 10 rows up. Great view of entrance stage and all the action around the ring.

-The opening Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso segment was a hot start. Jey is over, but his entrance was just way too long.

-There was sort of a lull in the first hour after the opening segment. Hot second hour with the Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed parking lot fight. Huge fan reaction for Seth. I am still extremely entertained by Bronson and putting people through cars, tables, etc. Looking forward to that match at Crown Jewel.

-The Sami Zayn-Solo Sikoa angle got a big reaction from crowd. Like an “Oooohhhh” moment. I’m wondering what Sami is up to.

-The Damien Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio main event was lit. Everyone was into both characters, loving Priest and loving to hate Dom. His “Latino Cheat” t-shirts were seen around the arena.

HAPPENINGS AFTER RAW

(A) Speed match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus went past three minutes so there was no winner. A lot of people in the crowd around me thought it was strange to have Bron in a Speed match, but also just figured it was a way to get more stars involved, and possibly foreshadowing an IC Title feud between Bron and Sheamus, maybe at WrestleMania?

(B) L.A. Knight beat Santos Escobar in 8:00. Knight talked to Lilian Garcia before the match to tell her how to say his name properly with the pauses… “L… A… Knight… Yeah.” She was saying it too quickly. It was a fun-loving, light-hearted interaction between the two. After his entrance before the match, Knight asked for the microphone and introduced himself to Lilian, who he said they had never met, but he thought she was fantastic and a legend in WWE. He reiterated multiple times how good she was, but she definitely had never introduced L.A. Knight before this show, and she rushed saying his name during his ring entrance, not giving him the chance to play the crowd with the “L… A… Knight… Yeah!” spot. She just said “L.A. Knight!” quickly like any other wrestler. People loved Knight as usual. Not much reaction for Santos.

(C) Cody Rhodes beat Carmelo Hayes in 8:00 to retain the Undisputed Championship. Big reaction for Cody. This sent the crowd home happy.

Side note. Braun Strowman appeared at a local liquor store in Hershey earlier in the day to promote a brand of Vodka and sign autographs.

