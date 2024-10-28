WWE RAW RESULTS (10/28): Pomares’s report on Jimmy and Jey reacting to their reunion last Friday, Sheamus vs. Kaiser, Dominik vs. Priest, Crown Jewel build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2024

HERSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported an hour before showtime that 7,763 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,266. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous three TV events at this arena were sellouts.



[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a recap of The Bloodline costing Jey Uso the Intercontinental title on Raw and Jey Uso costing the Bloodline the tag team titles on SmackDown.

– Jey Uso made his way to the ring to talk about what happened in recent weeks and said that there was someone he wanted to talk to. Jimmy Uso showed up to thank Jey, so they can take out Solo Sikoa. Jey told Jimmy that the fans now know the difference and said that he won the Intercontinental title on his own. Jey said that no title beats being Jimmy’s brother and refused to hug him.

– He told Jimmy that they shouldn’t be a side act and that they should be the Usos. Jimmy asked Jey to come to SmackDown, so he can squash his beef with Roman Reigns. Jey agreed before he and Jimmy were assaulted by the Bloodline. Jey threw a chair into Jacob Fatu’s face to block a hip attack. The Usos took Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Fatu out of the ring with a series of superkicks.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid opening segment to continue the Bloodline storyline, adding some needed context to the recent developments from SmackDown. The Bloodline attack angle was decent and it makes sense to give the reunited Usos the upperhand in this specific moment, but I feel like the Bloodline needs some stronger booking. They have lost the majority of their big matches and they are in slight risk of falling in the same trap the Judgment Day have fallen into.)

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of the main event of WrestleMania Night One was shown.

– Backstage, Adam Pearce was arguing with Nick Aldis through the phone about the appearance from the Bloodline. The Judgment Day showed up to ask for Dominik Mysterio’s opponent, only for Pearce to tell him that he would take on Damian Priest. Dominik told the rest of Judgment Day that he could take on Priest on his own.

(1) SHEAMUS vs. LUDWIG KAISER

They immediately started the match exchanging right hands and chops, until Sheamus hit Kaiser with a clothesline. Sheamus flattened Kaiser with a rolling senton, but Kaiser managed to kick him away. Kaiser nailed Sheamus with a discus clothesline and a basement dropkick. Kaiser pulled Sheamus’ head numerous times into the ring post, only for Sheamus to pull his head back. Sheamus attacked Kaiser with a punch to the gut and rammed him into the steel steps, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sheamus dropped Kaiser with an Irish Curse, followed by a pair of clotheslines. Kaiser low-bridged Sheamus, only for Sheamus to respond with a pump knee, the 10 Beats of Bodhran and a diving clothesline. Kaiser countered the avalanche White Noise with a sunset flip powerbomb, followed by a Penalty kick for a two count. They started exchanging strikes, until Sheamus took the win with a pump knee and a Brogue Kick.

WINNER: Sheamus at 9:48

(Pomares’s Analysis: A hard-hitting encounter from two men who are very familiar with each other by this point. It was a bit to see them book this rematch with no rhyme or reason, but I’m assuming it’s there to give Sheamus a good win before his next feud.)

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley said that the beatings she gave Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were deserved and that the only thing she wanted back was her title.

– Backstage, Sami Zayn met Jey Uso and asked him to talk alone, so Jimmy Uso would walk away. Sami asked Jey if he would actually go to SmackDown after everything Roman Reigns did to him. Sami told Jey that he didn’t have to choose between Roman or Solo and could step away from their issues. He told Jey that he didn’t understand, only for Jey to tell him that he couldn’t understand because he wasn’t family.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Gunther described Cody Rhodes and criticized how he dragged Randy Orton into this. Gunther said that he and Ludwig Kaiser would face them on SmackDown before he choked them out. Gunther finished by asking Cody how it would feel to wake and realize he was the secondary champion.

(2) ZELINA VEGA (w/Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. IVY NILE (w/Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

Nile nailed Vega with a corner dropkick, only for Vega to catch her with a stomp to the back. Vega nailed Nile with a Meteora, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Nile pulled Vega off the top turnbuckle, but Vega countered her suplex with a Stunner. Vega crushed Nile with a moonsault for a close two count. Nile laid Vega out with a German suplex, only for Vega to retaliate with a chop block and a knee strike. Julius saved Nile from a Code Red while Brutus distracted the referee. LWO and the Creeds brawled at ringside, until the Creeds took Wilde and Cruz down. Nile dropped Vega with a swinging uranage to take the win.

WINNER: Ivy Nile at 6:34

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fine match that wasn’t very heated and didn’t have much time to show anything special. Neither of these women are booked consistently enough to really make me think this result will have any meaningful repercussions.)

– Backstage, Jimmy Uso told Jey that he would talk with Sami Zayn.

[Commercial Break]