FREE PODCAST 10/28 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (10-29-2019) Keller & Hawkins discuss whether Cody was wrestling’s top babyface, discontentment with WWE, who on Team Hogan could date Brooke, can Seth be salvaged, Riddle-Goldberg (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-29-2019) with guest cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast, they discuss the following topics including many provided by listener emails: The ACH/Jordan Myles t-shirt controversy, growing discontentment with WWE, who on Team Hogan would Hulk allow to date Brooke, is Cody pro wrestling’s top babyface, can Seth Rollins be salvaged at this point, will AEW successfully complete an interview, thoughts on the Finn Balor move to NXT, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO