NXT PREVIEW (10/29): Announced matches, location, how to watch

October 28, 2024

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. –  WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander – NXT Tag Team Championship match
  • Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King (with William Regal) – NXT Heritage Cup match
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo – Casket match
  • Zaria’s in-ring debut

