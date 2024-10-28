NXT PREVIEW (10/29): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King (with William Regal) – NXT Heritage Cup match
- Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo – Casket match
- Zaria’s in-ring debut
