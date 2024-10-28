News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-29-2014) PWI 500 insights, Rock-Lesnar, Survivor Series talk with McNeill, Castle, Fishman, Caldwell (113 min.)

October 28, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (10-29-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talking live with Al Castle of Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald with insights into the PWI 500, Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock possibilities, Survivor Series, and more. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with Pat and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024