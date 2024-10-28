FREE PODCAST 10/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-29-2014) PWI 500 insights, Rock-Lesnar, Survivor Series talk with McNeill, Castle, Fishman, Caldwell (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (10-29-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talking live with Al Castle of Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald with insights into the PWI 500, Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock possibilities, Survivor Series, and more. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with Pat and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more.

