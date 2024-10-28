WWE RAW RESULTS (10/28): Keller’s report on Rey & Dragon Lee vs. New Day vs. War Raiders, Dom vs. Mystery Opponent, Sheamus vs. Kaiser

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2024

HERSHEY, PA. AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported an hour before showtime that 7,763 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,266. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous three TV events at this arena were sellouts.



JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the Crown Jewel Title belt being brought into the arena. They showed Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day arriving. They also showed Seth Rollins getting out of a freight elevator.

-They went to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. They touted NXT Halloween Havoc from the night before on Peacock. Then they threw to a video recap of the Bron Breakker win over Jey Uso with The Bloodline involvement. Then they aired clips from last Friday’s Smackdown main event with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso embracing as Roman Reigns looked on from the entrance stage.

-They cut to Jey Uso amongst fans in the concourse slapping hands and making his way to the ring through the crowd. Jey talked about the eventful last week. He said there’s only one person he wanted to talk to. Jey Uso came out and thanked him for what he did last Friday on Smackdown. He said they need to be together to take down Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. Jey cut him off, took off his sunglasses, and leaned in and said, “We’re not the ones, either.” He said the last time he saw him was a half year ago at WrestleMania fighting each other. He said a lot has happened since then. He said the fans know the difference between them, and Jimmy is No Yeet and he is Yeet. He said he became Intercontinental Champion by himself.

Jey said that doesn’t top being his twin brother, though. Jimmy reached out for a handshake. Jey poked his chest instead and said they still have stuff to fix. He said if they do this, they aren’t anybody’s side piece or “yet men.” He said they’re grown men. Jimmy modded and smiled. Fans chanted, “Uso! Uso!” Jimmy said OTC will be on Smackdown, so he invited Jey to go there and “squash this beef.” He said he’d make sure he’s there. Jey looked down and thought about it, then looked up and said he’d be there. He again offered a handshake, but then Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa charged into the ring. Solo and Jacob Fatu were at ringside. Solo sent Fatu into the ring and helped the heels take control and beat down the Usos,. Loa and Tama tied up Jimmy’s arms in the ropes. Solo slid Fatu a chair. Fatu put the chair around Jey’s head and neck and then charged. Jey threw the cahir at him and then he superkicked Jimmy free. Jimmy landed a superkick on Fatu, who no-sold it. They stereo superkicked Fatu, sending him through the ropes. The Bloodline retreated.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good follow-up on last week’s hug. I like Jey saying they still have stuff to work out and asserting that he’s had success on his own and is demanding more respect as a result.) [c]

-They showed an aerial view of an amusement park in Hershey.

-Tessitore threw to previously unseen clips of dialog of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock earlier this year. Tessitore then plugged tickets for WrestleMania next year.

-They went to G.M. Adam Pearce on his phone yelling at Nick Aldis that he only greed to let Jey and Jimmy be at Raw, but not The Bloodline. He told Aldis to control his roster. The Judgement Day walked in. Dom asked who his former world champion opponent would be. Pearce said it’s someone he knows very well – Damien Priest. Carlito said, “That’s not cool.” Finn Balor gave Dom advice. Dom asked why they don’t believe in him. He said he wanted to prove he could be World Champion on his own. Balor left in frustration. J.D. McDonagh followed him.

(1) LUDWIG KAISER vs. SHEAMUS

Tessitore said Kaiser wants to rise up the ranks of contention and said a win over Sheamus would go a long way in that regard. The fell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Barrett said against Sheamus, you have to start at 11 to have a chance. “That’s very ‘Spinal Tap’ of you,” Tessitore said. (Nice.) They battled at ringside a minute in. Sheamus set up a powerbomb, but Kaiser slipped Sheamus into a guillotine. Sheamus broke it by ramming Kaiser back-first into the ringside steps. Both rolled into the ring but were down on their backs. [c]

They battled back and forth after the break. Kaiser rallied and scored a two count at 9:00. Kaiser grew frustrated and slapped away at Sheamus’s face. Sheamus absorbed it and got fired up. He chopped back at Kaiser’s chest. Kaiser kicked him. Sheamus landed a high knee and then a Brogue kick for the win.

WINNER: Sheamus in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: An intense, hard-hitting match, as you’d expect from these two. It’s noteworthy they’re investing in Sheamus more than Kaiser at this point, given that finish.)

-A vignette aired with Rhea Ripley talking about facing Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel.

Advertised Matches & Appearances