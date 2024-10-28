VIP AUDIO 10/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-22-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including Booker vs. Batista dud, Rey vs. Chavo, Dave Taylor’s introduction, Divas nonsense, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Oct. 20, 2006 Smackdown. The discussion includes a full break down of the build up to the dud Booker-Batista match, why the formula was good, but the match blew goodwill with the audience, the best match on the show between Rey and Chavo, where each man goes from here, M.I.A. with new U.S. champion Chris Benoit, Lashley, and Jimmy Yang, the terrible introduction of Dave Taylor as William Regal’s partner, complete and utter nonsense with the Divas and Miz, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO