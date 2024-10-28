VIP AUDIO 10/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-22-2006) – TNA Impact review including Angle-Joe, Jarrett’s teased babyface turn, latest Chris Sabin burial, Styles treated generically, logic holes (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the October 22, 2006 Impact and full Bound for Glory Preview. The discussion includes the Joe-Angle confrontation from every angle including the drawbacks of doing this angle on the Go Home show, the odd show overall from the standpoint of TNA booking several TV angles rather than reinforcing PPV feuds, the lame wrestling, Jeff Jarrett’s teased babyface turn before a PPV match, the latest burial of Chris Sabin, Kevin Nash and Alex Shelley reunited, A.J. Styles and Christopher Daniels being treated like generic wrestlers, and the logic holes throughout the show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

