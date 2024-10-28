VIP AUDIO 10/28 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Bound for Glory including Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich, Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry, The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory, which featured a triple main event of Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich, Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry, and The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System in a Full Metal Mayhem match. They discuss the show, the ramifications of the TNA World Title match, and the go-home episode of the show.

