VIP AUDIO 10/28 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-11-2017): Top heel turn explanations, Rumble’s effectiveness and who wins next year, who wins between Cena and Undertaker, did Bret Hart draw, UFC 216, Hunter-UFC (64 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 11, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

MAILBAG…

Top heel turn explanations

Royal Rumble’s effectiveness and who wins next year

Who wins between Cena and undertaker

Did Bret Hart saw, sloppy pin breaks

What’s to like about Roman Reigns in the ring

The reason NWA Champion floated around territories

Survivor Series ’92 experiment

Best WWF Title belts

MMA TOPICS

The Mark Hunt-UFC controversy followed by a review of UFC 216

Todd’s weekend TV viewing plans

