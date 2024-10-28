VIP AUDIO 10/28 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-11-2017): Top heel turn explanations, Rumble’s effectiveness and who wins next year, who wins between Cena and Undertaker, did Bret Hart draw, UFC 216, Hunter-UFC (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 11, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:
MAILBAG…
- Top heel turn explanations
- Royal Rumble’s effectiveness and who wins next year
- Who wins between Cena and undertaker
- Did Bret Hart saw, sloppy pin breaks
- What’s to like about Roman Reigns in the ring
- The reason NWA Champion floated around territories
- Survivor Series ’92 experiment
- Best WWF Title belts
MMA TOPICS
- The Mark Hunt-UFC controversy followed by a review of UFC 216
- Todd’s weekend TV viewing plans
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
