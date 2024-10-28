News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/28 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-11-2017): Top heel turn explanations, Rumble’s effectiveness and who wins next year, who wins between Cena and Undertaker, did Bret Hart draw, UFC 216, Hunter-UFC (64 min.)

October 28, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 11, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

MAILBAG…

  • Top heel turn explanations
  • Royal Rumble’s effectiveness and who wins next year
  • Who wins between Cena and undertaker
  • Did Bret Hart saw, sloppy pin breaks
  • What’s to like about Roman Reigns in the ring
  • The reason NWA Champion floated around territories
  • Survivor Series ’92 experiment
  • Best WWF Title belts

MMA TOPICS

  • The Mark Hunt-UFC controversy followed by a review of UFC 216
  • Todd’s weekend TV viewing plans

