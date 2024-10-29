FREE PODCAST 10/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Chase discuss pro wrestlers in political spotlight from Hogan to Foley to Taker, Trump’s interview with Taker, Dynamite preview, Crown Jewel, NXT at ECW Arena, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Stephanie Chase. They discuss these topics:
- Assessing the impact on pro wrestling fans when pro wrestlers put themselves in the political spotlight as Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Batista, and Undertaker have done, among others, in recent days.
- Takeaways from the Undertaker podcast interview with Donald Trump.
- A preview of top matches at Crown Jewel including the Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther main event between both world champs.
- A preview of AEW Dynamite’s top matches.
- Reaction to NXT Halloween Havoc’s main event between Trick Williams and Ethan Page.
- Bubba Ray Dudley showing up in NXT in time to return to the former ECW Arena for NXT next Wednesday.
- And more.
