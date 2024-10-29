WWE launches new program to identify, support, and develop potential future star wrestlers on the indy scene

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today a new program aimed at identifiying, developing, and supporting standout indy wrestlers they believe could be future stars for them.

The program, titled “WWE ID” (WWE Independent Development), has three main prongs: Align the program with several WWE-approved wrestling training schools, providing financial support to indy wrestlers at those schools and as they work various indy shows, and feature them in social media so fans can follow their journeys at every stage.

“WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The officially aligned schools are:

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling (Houston)

Cody Rhodes’s Nightmare Factory (Atlanta)

Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy (Davenport, Iowa)

Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center (Concord, N.H.)

KnokX Pro Academy (Los Angeles)

The following is the full press release issued to PWTorch today…

WWE LAUNCHES NEW INDIE WRESTLING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM “WWE ID” (WWE Independent Development) to Identify, Support and Develop Independent Wrestling Schools and Wrestling Talent Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory and Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy Among First Schools to Receive Official “WWE ID’” Designation October 29, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind developmental program designed to provide up-and-coming independent wrestlers a pathway to a potential career in WWE. The program will be called WWE ID, short for WWE Independent Development™. “WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Following the 2021 launch of WWE’s NIL program, WWE ID has been constructed to support independent wrestling prospects and wrestling schools with world-class training, development and mentorship. Under the program, WWE will provide prominent independent wrestling schools with the WWE ID official designation, with the goal of providing new trainees and existing talent at these select institutions with enhanced developmental opportunities. Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling (Houston), Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory (Atlanta), Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy (Davenport, Iowa), Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center (Concord, N.H.) and KnokX Pro Academy (Los Angeles) are the first WWE ID independent wrestling schools to earn the official designation. Additionally, WWE ID will identify top independent wrestling prospects with an official WWE ID “prospect” designation and support their developmental journey by providing financial opportunity and assisting with training, mentorship and development, including access to world-class facilities, best-in-class ring training, athletic trainers and more. WWE ID will give fans the opportunity to follow the paths of these standout prospects on the independent wrestling scene through curated, behind-the-scenes content, as well as highlights and matches showcased across WWE’s social platforms. To learn more about WWE ID and WWE’s recruiting process, please visit recruit.wwe.com.

