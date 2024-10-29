FREE PODCAST 10/29 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-28-2019) Keller & Bryant talk Rusev-Lana-Lashley angle, Seth’s crowd reaction, Street Profits, Drew-Ricochet, live callers, mailbag (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-28-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant to review WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley angle, the crowd reaction to Seth Rollins, the in-ring promo by the Street Profits, Drew McIntyre’s push since his return, the Kabuki Warriors-Paige situation, and more.
