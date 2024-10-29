FREE PODCAST 10/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Bubba Ray Dudley’s appearance, Zaria’s in-ring debut, Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kelly Wells discuss NXT on CW for October 29, 2024 including Bubba Ray Dudley’s appearance, Zaria’s in-ring debut, Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King, Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo in a casket match, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander & Jevon Evans, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.