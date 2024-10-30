10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (10-24-2014): Bo Dallas & Goldust & Stardust vs. The Usos & Henry, plus Mizdow, Miz, Ziggler, Cesaro, Cole sitdown with Big Show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown review

October 24, 2014

Taped 10/21/14 in Wichita, Kan.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– Smackdown Open.

– Fireworks shot off inside the arena as the camera panned the crowd. Entering the arena first: Dean Ambrose. Eden Stiles was handling ring announcing for the show. When Ambrose made it to the ring, they showed Seth Rollins responding to Ambrose attacking the mannequin on Raw. They also played a snippet of Mick Foley’s promo. Ambrose said he defies the laws of physics, because while what goes up must come down, but he keeps getting up no matter what Seth Rollins and The Authority throws at him. Ambrose talked about Foley coming out on Raw and said deep down, Foley was always a nice guy. Ambrose said that’s not him. He said the thirst for vengeance keeps him moving forward. He said Rollins can’t take his money with him when he’s knee deep in his own personal hell. I think he was mixing metaphors a bit there. He asked Rollins to come out, but he instead appeared on the Titan-Tron.

Rollins said he tells Ambrose what to do and calls him out, not the other way around. Rollins reminded Ambrose how he spoon-fed Ambrose catchphrases that he thought was the backbone of their brotherhood. Rollins cackled at his own line like he was trying out for a position as WWE announcer. Rollins said vengeance is cheap and not worth a damn. What’s priceless, however, is the future. Rollins said Ambrose’s future ends at Hell in a Cell, but his begins when he disposes of Ambrose on Sunday. He vowed to solidify himself as the future of WWE. Ambrose paced in the ring and responded by saying Rollins can’t talk his way out of the Cell. He said the two of them will burn together inside the Cell, but Rollins will perish alone. Rollins just grinned on the Titan-Tron as Ambrose’s music played. Michael Cole hammered home that Rollins would call out Ambrose later on.

– Tonight, Dolph Ziggler defends his Intercontinental Title against Cesaro.

– Also, Big Show sat down with Michael Cole to discuss Rusev kicking an American soldier on Raw.

– The Miz and Damien Mizdow were walking backstage. Miz did the same thing Nikki Bella did last week: He stole a bottle of water from a stage-hand as he walked and began to drink from it. Tag action is next.

– Sheamus was at the commentary table alongside Cole, Tom Phillips, and JBL.

1 – LOS MATADORES vs. DAMIEN MIZDOW & THE MIZ

No entrance for Los Matadores. Diego did a headstand on the corner turnbuckle after Mizdow attempted to back-drop him. The Miz taunted Sheamus by delivering clubbing blows across the chest of Diego. Fernando tagged in at 1:45 and hit a couple of back elbows. Somersault off the top rope by Fernando, but the subsequent pin was broken up by Mizdow. Miz countered a back-stabber and applied the figure-four as Mizdow did the same to Diego outside the ring. In the ring, the legal man tapped.

WINNERS: Mizdow and The Miz, at 2:48. I know they’re basically a comedy team, but if Miz doesn’t win on Sunday, he and Mizdow could make some noise in the tag division and could have a quality feud with The Usos.

Sheamus trash talked Miz and Mizdow from a distance, but as soon as he feigned entering the ring, the heels fled.

– A Goldust and Stardust vignette aired backstage. It was the usual stuff until the camera panned to Bo Dallas standing next to them. Dallas said they may hold the power to the Cosmic Key, but all they have to do is Bolieve. Most of the time, the writers are really lacking in the set-up to that line. This was one of those times. The three of them are in six-man tag action later on.

– Also coming up, Alicia Fox vs. A.J. Lee.

2 – ALICIA FOX vs. A.J. LEE

Fox was already in the ring, with Paige cheering her on at ringside. Crowd was into A.J. early on. Headscissors took down Fox, and Foxy responded with a slap. Northern lights suplex by Fox for two. She applied a rear chin-lock just shy of a minute into the match. “This is my house!” shouted Fox, while Paige yelled “I hate you!” at A.J. As A.J. fought out of the corner, Pagie got on the apron. A.J. took a swing, but missed. Fox tried to take advantage, but A.J. reversed and shoved Fox into Paige. She then rolled up Fox for the win.

WINNER: A.J., at 2:07. Okay for what it was: A.J. gets to one-up Fox and Paige after they bested her on Raw.

– A Wyatt Family vignette aired focusing on Erick Rowan.

– Tonight, Big Show responds to the confrontation between Rusev and an American soldier on Raw.

– The announcers were shown on-camera. Phillips plugged WWE 2K15 before Cole talked about his sit-down interview with Big Show.

– From “earlier today,” Michael Cole’s sit-down interview with Big Show aired. Cole said Show asked for the interview. Even in the sit-down interview, they spliced in footage of what happened, when Rusev kicked a soldier following Big Show’s surprise drop of the American flag from the roof. Show said Rusev despises everything about America. He talked about the uniformed service member who let the passion of the moment get the best of him. Show claimed Rusev took a cheap shot because security had already subdued the soldier who entered the ring. That’s arguable. Show said the kid is okay, but Rusev could’ve handled it better.

Cole reminded Show that he tore down the Russian flag a few weeks ago and asked him to compare the two. Good on them to draw attention to that. Show said he was wrong and he apologized. He said he didn’t mean to disrespect the Russian people, but to disrespect Rusev and Lana. Show said Rusev’s situation was a “completely different story.” I was with him in his response until that point. Cole brought up Show’s work with the troops and they showed pictures of him during Tribute to the Troops of the years. Show said the soldiers are his heroes. Show started getting choked up as he reminisced about his first visit overseas in 2003.

Cole then asked Show about Show’s idol, Hulk Hogan. They showed a clip of Hogan on the WWE Network talking about Big Show vs. Rusev at Hell in a Cell. Hogan said the only way Show can lose is if he beats himself. He said he has a feeling that fans all over the USA will be chanting for Big Show against that no good (spit) Rusev. Cole asked Show if he can submit or pin Rusev. Show said he won’t be able to keep his emotions under control and that he’ll let it all out against Rusev on Sunday. He said he’ll knock Rusev’s ass out and pin him.

– Dolph Ziggler made his entrance for the I.C. Title match. It’ll take place after the break.

– As Cesaro came to the ring to face Ziggler, they showed the finishing sequence and post-match to the Cesaro vs. Ziggler match from Monday night. Formal ring introductions took place for the match.

Check out the latest episode of "PWTorch '90s Pastcast" with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search "pwtorch" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 – CESARO vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER – INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ziggler took Cesaro down with a hip-toss. He avoided a roll-up and tried a pin on Cesaro himself. They exchanged pinning combinations with neither man successful. Ziggler ended the run with a dropkick to the mush. Soon after, Ziggler was thrown out of the ring. They cut to break at 1:44 of the match.

Back at 4:49 with Cesaro in control. He applied a sleeper to keep Ziggler grounded. Ziggler countered with a sleeper of his own. Clotheslines took down Cesaro, as did a neck-breaker. Elbowdrop found the mark for two at 6:28. Ziggler again put a sleeper on Cesaro. Cesaro forced a break by backing Ziggler into the corner turnbuckle. Cesaro was able to pry Ziggler off of him with a suplex. Ziggler tried his jumping DDT, but Cesaro turned him around and planted him face-first into the mat for a near-fall. After a big boot got two, Cesaro felled Ziggler with a double-underhook powerbomb for two. The crowd chanted “this is awesome.” Cesaro set up for the swing but Ziggler rolled him up for two. Zig Zag surprised Cesaro for the win.

WINNER: Ziggler, at 10:18. A much-needed clean victory for Ziggler heading into Sunday. If this is just a taste of what these guys can do at Hell in a Cell, they may steal the show.

A few selections from the match were replayed. Ziggler was then shown celebrating with fans at ringside.

– Tonight, Seth Rollins calls out Dean Ambrose.

– Up next, a six-Diva tag match with Natalya, Brie Bella, and Naomi taking on Cameron, Summer Rae, and Nikki Bella.

– A graphic was shown for the Hell in a Cell pre-show on WWE Network, which features Mizdow TV with The Miz as special guest, plus, Paul Heyman joins Booker T. and Alex Riley on the All-Star panel.

4 – NIKKI BELLA & SUMMER RAE & CAMERON vs. NATALYA & NAOMI & BRIE BELLA

Brie was the only one who got an entrance. Cameron clotheslined Brie down and the heels mocked Brie with “Yes!” chants. Summer tagged in and, you guessed it, clotheslined Brie. Brie fought out of the heel corner until Summer took her out from behind. Summer knocked Natalya off the apron, then Cameron ran around and pulled Naomi down. Spin kick by Summer, but Nikki tagged herself in. Nikki ended the match by giving Brie her torture rack-drop finisher.

WINNERS: Cameron, Summer, and Nikki at 1:56. I guess WWE thought Nikki had to even things up after Brie pinned Nikki two weeks ago on Raw.

Nikki go the mic and said to a fallen Brie that Brie’s next 30 days after the PPV will be hell. She said she’d be the wicked stepsister and Brie would be the dirty Cinder-Bella.

– The announcers threw it to the Hell in a Cell statistics video package.

– Up next, a preview of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell.

– The announcers talked about the PPVs you can get on the WWE Network for only $9.99. Phillips sent it to the Raw Rebound, focusing on Orton vs. Cena.

– Back to the announcers, who discussed the rivalry between Cena and Orton over the years. They sent it to Hulk Hogan on Backstage Pass Monday night discussing Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Randy Orton.

– The Usos made their entrance for a six-man tag match. It’s next.

– Hulk Hogan will appear live on Monday Night Raw, this Monday.

5 – THE USOS & MARK HENRY vs. BO DALLAS & GOLDUST & STARDUST

Since they don’t have a match at Hell in a Cell, Mark Henry and Bo Dallas were the only ones who didn’t get entrances. Dallas was the legal man to start, but didn’t even touch Henry before tagging out to Stardust. So Henry tagged Jey Uso to start things off. The Usos got off to a strong start, sending both Goldust and Stardust outside the ring. Bo ran away from Henry rather than take him on. The heels regrouped on the outside as the show cut to break 1:27 into the match.

The show returned 5:18 into the match. The heels had gained the advantage during the break, with Goldust and Stardust working over Jimmy Uso. Jimmy was able to take down Goldust with a kick to the head, leading to tags to Henry and Dallas. Henry ridded the ring of Goldust, and Jey superkicked Stardust. Henry headbutted Dallas, who spilled into the corner. World’s Strongest Slam to Stardust. Dallas saw the opportunity and gave Henry the Bo-Dog for the win.

WINNERS: Goldust, Stardust, and Dallas, at 7:35.

The finish was replayed.

– Backstage, Renee Young welcomed in Dolph Ziggler for an interview. He talked about his match with Cesaro earlier, leading to Cesaro walking in. Cesaro was upset and said Ziggler got lucky. Cesaro hilariously said the IC Title was the most prestigious title in WWE. He asked for a match at Hell in a Cell, a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. Ziggler agreed to it. Cesaro said he’ll show Ziggler up at the PPV but Ziggler said he’s too damn good. Cesaro threw his towel down in frustration.

– Up next, Seth Rollins calls out Dean Ambrose.

– Seth Rollins came to the ring. He was shadowed by Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury. They showed video clips of Dean Ambrose’s fun and games from Raw Monday night. In the ring with Rollins were two tables full of weapons, including a kendo stick, chairs, a two-by-four, and a chain. Rollins encouraged “you sold out” chants and the fans obliged. Rollins said he’s a student of the game and therefore is prepared for his Hell in a Cell match. Rollins took handcuffs off the table and said he may just handcuff Ambrose to the Cell. He took a screwdriver and said he may deflate Ambrose’s ego with it on Sunday. A lead pipe was next and said he’d use it to beat Ambrose into a pulp. Isn’t he supposed to be calling Ambrose out? Finally, a steel chair. Rollins reminded Ambrose of the night he turned on The Shield. Rollins said he agreed with Ambrose that they could settle things right now and called his “ass” out. No Ambrose.

Rollins surmised that Ambrose was all talk. He said Ambrose has always been all talk. He said he doesn’t blame Ambrose for not wanting what happened to him on Monday to happen to him tonight. He said his future is a very bright place. Rollins said that for Ambrose, the future is a long ride straight to hell. He pointed at the Titan-Tron, which showed Rollins celebrating on top of the Cell at the end of Raw.

Ambrose showed up from behind, attacking Rollins with a kendo stick and running Rollins into his own personal security force. Ambrose was able to fight off Mercury and Noble again, at least, until Rollins got back into it. Ambrose broke free again and tried to powerbomb Rollins through a table, but the agents stopped him. Rollins escaped the ring. Ambrose clotheslined Noble, who did a 360 sell. Mercury fell victim to Dirty Deeds. Mercury was set up on the table as Rollins watched from the ramp. Ambrose hit an elbowdrop off the top rope on Mercury, through the table. “One more time” chant from the fans. Noble was next. “That man once won the lottery,” said JBL. Regardless, he put Noble through a table with a top-rope elbowdrop as well. Rollins took off his shirt but didn’t go to the ring. The two men continued their stare-down from afar as the show ended.

