30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/3/1995): Raw After WrestleMania including McMahon interviewing Diesel and Shawn Michaels, plus Luger & Bulldog team, Bob Holly, Bull Nakano, Cornette

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 3, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #328 )

A photo montage of scenes from Wrestlemania opened the show…

(1) Bob Holly (w/1-2-3 Kid) fought Hakushi (w/Shinya) in the TV opener. Scenes aired of Holly getting into his race car. McMahon referred to Hakushi’s attack on Bret Hart and said it’s a wonder it didn’t affect Bret at Wrestlemania. As Holly missed a top rope bodyblock, Owen Hart & Yokozuna made their way to ringside. When Owen approached Kid, Kid sent him back with a kick and chop. Yokozuna nailed Kid from behind. After a fast paced match, Yokozuna tripped Holly coming off the ropes and Hakushi hit Holly with a senton for the three count. Kid slammed his hand against the floor to show frustration with the outcome…

-Jim Ross narrated a Wrestlemania report with more still photos of the event.

-A clip aired of Bigelow’s press conference after the event. Bigelow fought back crying with a shaky voice saying he’s lost before and he’s not sure where he stands with the Million Dollar Corporation…

-Vince McMahon then interviewed Diesel in mid-ring. Diesel opened the interview saying that if it weren’t for Sid causing the referee to be injured, he might be the one asking for a rematch, not Michaels. Diesel said Michaels deserves a rematch. McMahon asked Diesel if his former friendship with Michaels played a part in the match. Diesel said he and Michaels became best friends and that he feels he owes a debt of gratitude to Michaels and that played a part in the match. Diesel granted Michaels a rematch. Diesel then told Michaels that the “psycho bodyguard” is not Michaels’s friend. He advised Michaels to “leave home without (Sid)” when they have their rematch (presumably at the May 14 pay-per-view)…

-Before going to the commercial, they plugged the women’s title match by showing Alundra Blayze warming up in the locker room which made for a great bumper…

(2) Lex Luger & British Bulldog (“The Allied Powers”) beat Well Dunn with the old “Hart Attack” finisher with Luger using a flying forearm instead of a forearm…

-Celebrity soundbites aired from Wrestlemania with Nicholas Turturro sounding like he’d like Todd Pettengill’s job given his enthusiasm…

(3) Alundra Blayze pinned Bull Nakano. Nakano attacked Blayze before the bell and brutalized her in the opening moments. Cornette, who disappeared briefly, said he signed a six-man tag next week with Kid & Holly & Bret vs. Owen & Yokozuna & Hakushi. The match was as good a match as those two have had together that I’ve seen. Lots of hot moves, good selling, and good pacing. Just before cutting to a commercial break, as Blayze celebrated in mid-ring, a big woman dressed in black attacked Blayze as McMahon wondered aloud if it was a fan, asked for security, and wondered if they were still on TV…

(4) Men on a Mission, wrestling as heels, won a squash. Cornette said M.O.M. have abandoned Oscar. McMahon said Backlund has an announcement to make in the future…

-McMahon interviewed Michaels (w/Sid) in mid-ring. Michaels said he was sore from Wrestlemania. Michaels said he, too, had trouble forgetting about his friendship with Diesel. Michaels graciously accepted Diesel’s invitation to a rematch. Michaels said he can live his life fine without a bodyguard. Sid’s facial expression changed. Michaels blamed Sid for interfering and causing the referee to turn his ankle, so he said he was doing Sid a favor and giving him the day off when he faced Diesel. Sid called Michaels a “stupid little puke” and demanded respect from Michaels. They cut abruptly to a break. When they returned, Michaels was flat on his back in the ring and Diesel was making the save…

Comments: Perhaps the best Raw top to bottom in over two years. A great follow up to Wrestlemania…