WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/28): Viewership takes a hit up against World Series, hourly average viewership for two-hour Raws compared to three-hour Raws, comparisons to past two years

Monday night’s (10/28) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.401 million viewers, compared to 1.578 million the prior week and the 1.539 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.530 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.420 million

2nd hour: 1.382 million

Raw went up against game three of the pro baseball World Series between teams from the two biggest U.S. markets, Los Angeles and New York. It also went up against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The average hourly viewership the last four weeks since Raw was cut to two hours is 1.512 million. The average viewership for the first and second hours of Raw the prior four weeks was 1.495; the average hourly viewership for all three hours was 1.448 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.391 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.495 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.501 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.751 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.42 rating, compared to 0.51 and 0.44 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.47.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.43 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.46.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.36 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.47.

The announced matches and segments were…

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day vs. War Raiders – World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Final

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

Dominik Mysterio vs. a former world champion

