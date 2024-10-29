WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (10/25): Comparing seven weeks on USA vs. prior seven weeks on Fox in both viewership and key demo, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (10/25) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.418 million viewers, compared to 1.378 million the prior week and the 1.652 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.663 million.

In the seven weeks since the move to USA Network, it has abveraged 1.536 million viewers. The last seven weeks on Fox averaged 2.090 million viewers. Smackdown has lost roughly one-fourth of its viewership with the move from the Fox free broadcast channel to the USA Network cable channel.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.145 million viewers; it was bumped from Fox to FS1. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.242 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 835,000 viewers; it was bumped from Fox to FS1. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.088 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.43 rating, compared to 0.42 and 0.49 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.

In the seven weeks since the move to USA Network, it has averaged a 0.47 rating. The prior seven weeks on Fox averaged 0.56.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.35 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating on FS1 with a ten-week rolling average of 0.50.

The announced matches and segments were…

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (pt. VII, with series tied 3-3) with special guest referee L.A. Knight

Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY – WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match

Cody Rhodes to go face to face with Gunther

Roman Reigns to appear

