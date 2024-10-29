News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE’s new indy wrestler program, Moxley on state of AEW, Usos-Sami-Bloodline, Hogan’s embarrassing moment at Trump MSG rally, Takeshita, more (98 min.)

October 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

  • WWE’s new Independent Wrestler support program with affiliated training facilities, sponsored wrestlers, and social media promotion.
  • Does WWE’s new support for indy promotions shine a spotlight on how AEW after five years lost their way in terms of finding young talent and featuring them as they did initially?
  • Jon Moxley’s thoughts about AEW after five years and what comes next for the company.
  • Jon Moxley’s heel character and storyline.
  • WWE topics including Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed, Miz-Karrion Kross, New Day, Usos-Sami-Bloodline, and more.
  • Takeshita giving the AEW International Title an identity.
  • NOAH announcing a women’s title and how it fits into the evolution of Japanese women’s wrestling.
  • KOWP Title match at the NJPW-Stardom crossover event.
  • El Phantasmo’s cancer diagnosis and resulting hiatus.
  • A.J. Styles turning down a TNA Hall of Fame induction invite.
  • Hulk Hogan’s embarrassing performance as the Trump MSG hate rally on Sunday and the mixing of politics and wrestlers in this election season.
  • And more!

