VIP AUDIO 10/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE’s new indy wrestler program, Moxley on state of AEW, Usos-Sami-Bloodline, Hogan’s embarrassing moment at Trump MSG rally, Takeshita, more (98 min.)

WWE’s new Independent Wrestler support program with affiliated training facilities, sponsored wrestlers, and social media promotion.

Does WWE’s new support for indy promotions shine a spotlight on how AEW after five years lost their way in terms of finding young talent and featuring them as they did initially?

Jon Moxley’s thoughts about AEW after five years and what comes next for the company.

Jon Moxley’s heel character and storyline.

WWE topics including Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed, Miz-Karrion Kross, New Day, Usos-Sami-Bloodline, and more.

Takeshita giving the AEW International Title an identity.

NOAH announcing a women’s title and how it fits into the evolution of Japanese women’s wrestling.

KOWP Title match at the NJPW-Stardom crossover event.

El Phantasmo’s cancer diagnosis and resulting hiatus.

A.J. Styles turning down a TNA Hall of Fame induction invite.

Hulk Hogan’s embarrassing performance as the Trump MSG hate rally on Sunday and the mixing of politics and wrestlers in this election season.

And more!

