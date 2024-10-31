TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (10/31): Lilly’s report on Bound for Glory Fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 31, 2024

DETROIT, MI AT WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY FIELDHOUSE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The show began with Chris Bey’s message from social media and a Tom Hannifan voiceover talking about Bey’s neck injury.

-Video package of Bound for Glory highlights.

-PCO promo, followed by the show open.

-Frankie Kazarian came out dressed as Joe Hendry. Frankie did a promo mocking Hendry. Frankie finally said his name, which brought out the real Hendy, who was dressed just like Frankie. They pointed at each other. Frankie fled to ringside and continued to mock Hendry. Fans chanted “We believe”, then the real Hendry spoke. He said that after all these years, Frankie was finally entertaining. He said Frankie tried to take away the fans’ moment, but they will always chant “We believe!”

Hendry said that John Layfield and Nic Nemeth were in on it too. This brought out Nemeth. He said he went back and watched the match and while he was down, he didn’t see Layfield’s interference. Nemeth said that he went to Santino Marella and demanded that Hendry get a rematch tonight (cheers!) but Santino said no (boos).

This brought out Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Eddie Edwards, and JDC. They said that The System runs TNA. Both sides traded insults. Nemeth said that he and Hendry should team up to face The System tonight. The System left. Frankie got back in the ring and offered to be Hendry and Nemeth’s partner. Nemeth superkicked him and Hendry gave Frankie the Standing Ovation. [c]

-Alisha was still in the ring with Tasha. Alisha said Masha Slamovich was the new Knockouts champion. She said the title reign is on borrowed time. Masha’s music played and she walked to the ring. Masha said she was sick of hearing Alisha’s voice. She said she was looking for a fight tonight. Masha went after Tasha, but Alisha hit Masha from behind. Tasha and Alisha attacked Masha, but Jordynne Grace ran in for the save. Santino came out and said they would face each other in a tag team match and Hendry and Nemeth would face Eddie and JDC.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

KC and Trey started the match. The Rascalz used teamwork to get the upper hand. KC did a dive on Wentz on the outside. First Class tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Wentz. Trey tagged in and ran wild on First Class. Trey got a two count on AJ after Wentz hit a Swanton. First Class made a comeback. AJ chokeslammed Trey and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: First Class in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Pretty formula tag team match. Fans were enthusiastic to see the Rascalz but the match result was disappointing.)

(2) STEVE MACLIN & ERIC YOUNG & JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. JOSH ALEXANDER & JASON HOTCH & JOHN SKYLER

Alexander said the Northern Armory was stopped by customs so they wouldn’t be there tonight. During the entrances, Hannifan mentioned Chris Bey’s Go Fund Me. [c]

The match started during the commercial break. Alexander’s team had the upper hand. Alexander tried to avoid Maclin, but they eventually fought. Alexander fled the ring and walked up the ramp. Maclin took on Hotch and Skyler by himself. Maclin gave Skyer the Caught in the Crosshairs and the KIA and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Maclin & Young & Gresham in 7:00.

-A portion of the Mike Bailey vs. Vikingo match from Bound for Glory aired. [c]

-Clip from Countdown to Bound for Glory of AJ Francis throwing Trent Seven out of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

-Mike Bailey tried to encourage Seven backstage, but Seven was frustrated. The System walked in. They said they would erase everything that happened at Bound for Glory. They traded words with Bailey. Bailey offered Moose a shot at the X Division Title.

(3) DANI LUNA (w/Jody Threat) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/Heather By Elegance & The Concierge)

Ash was dressed as a witch. Dani got the early advantage with some power moves. Heather got dragged into the ring at one point. Ash used a distraction from The Concierge to trip Dani into the steps. Ash chopped Dani and put her in a chinlock. Dani made a comeback. Rapper Sada Baby was shown in the audience. Dani gave Ash a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Dani gave Ash a German suplex. Heather hit Dani with a broom while the referee was distracted. Ash got the Rarified Air on Dani and got the pin.

WINNER: Ash By Elegance in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match, but mostly a way to set up the next tag team title feud.)

-Another mention of Chris Bey’s Go Fund Me. [c]

(4) LEI YING LEE vs. MAGGIE MOORE

Moore had some offense early, but Lee quickly turned the tables. Moore came back with punches and a kick. Lee caught Moore with a crossbody block from the top rope. Lee connected with a kick and got the pin.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short match, but another good outing for Lee. Moore looks to have potential.)

-After the match, Savannah Evans (who hasn’t been around in months) ran in and attacked Lee.

-Short clip of Frankie Kazarian preparing to go to the ring. [c]