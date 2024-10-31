FREE PODCAST 10/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado preview WWE Crown Jewel, talk Motor City Machine Guns’ surprise title win, Sami Zayn reenters Bloodline story, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Preview WWE Crown Jewel and discuss a number of topics including:

The new to WWE Motor City Machine Guns with a surprise (tainted) title win.

Another tag team teasing dissension?

Sami Zayn reenters the Bloodline story, straining an already fraught situation.

Team OG Bloodline vs. Team Rogue Bloodline vs. Team No More Bloodline three-way Wargames?

The preview for Crown Jewel.

Whipping out the thesaurus for a “shenanigans” substitute.

Javier tries his hand at Steiner math.

Funniest R-Truth segment in a while, warns Miz he’s “gonna die.”

Miz kidnapped.

Kross gives Miz up for dead.

War Raiders are number one contenders as WWE tries gaslighting us that the Viking Raiders never existed.

