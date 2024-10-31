FREE PODCAST 10/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado preview WWE Crown Jewel, talk Motor City Machine Guns’ surprise title win, Sami Zayn reenters Bloodline story, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Preview WWE Crown Jewel and discuss a number of topics including:
-
The new to WWE Motor City Machine Guns with a surprise (tainted) title win.
-
Another tag team teasing dissension?
-
Sami Zayn reenters the Bloodline story, straining an already fraught situation.
-
Team OG Bloodline vs. Team Rogue Bloodline vs. Team No More Bloodline three-way Wargames?
-
The preview for Crown Jewel.
-
Whipping out the thesaurus for a “shenanigans” substitute.
-
Javier tries his hand at Steiner math.
-
Funniest R-Truth segment in a while, warns Miz he’s “gonna die.”
-
Miz kidnapped.
-
Kross gives Miz up for dead.
-
War Raiders are number one contenders as WWE tries gaslighting us that the Viking Raiders never existed.
