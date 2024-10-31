News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Review of TNA Bound for Glory, NXT Halloween Havoc, a preview of WWE Crown Jewel, review of TV shows, UFC, New Japan preview (92 min.)

October 31, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

TOPICS…

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw followed by a preview of Saturday’s Crown Jewel with predictions.
  • A review of NXT Halloween Havoc and a rundown of Tuesday’s NXT episode on The CW.
  • A review of TNA Bound for Glory including Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry and the Hardys winning the TNA Tag Team Titles.
  • A preview of New Japan Power Struggle.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite.
  • A review of UFC’s latest PPV and a preview of their Fight Night this weekend.

