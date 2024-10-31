VIP AUDIO 10/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Review of TNA Bound for Glory, NXT Halloween Havoc, a preview of WWE Crown Jewel, review of TV shows, UFC, New Japan preview (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

TOPICS…

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw followed by a preview of Saturday’s Crown Jewel with predictions.

A review of NXT Halloween Havoc and a rundown of Tuesday’s NXT episode on The CW.

A review of TNA Bound for Glory including Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry and the Hardys winning the TNA Tag Team Titles.

A preview of New Japan Power Struggle.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite.

A review of UFC’s latest PPV and a preview of their Fight Night this weekend.

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO