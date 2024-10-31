VIP AUDIO 10/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Sami vs. KO at WrestleMania next year? Will Fletcher pull down Ospreay or Ospreay pull up Fletcher? Plus Michaels bar fight, Shane Douglas, Joe Hendry, wrestlers’ laughs, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
TOPICS…
- Does it seem like WWE is heading toward Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania?
- Could the Usos end up wrestling Fatu & Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman managing them at WrestleMania?
- Will AEW reign in the “2015 WWE sports entertainment” vibe of the product and return to their initial mission statement of being more sports-like?
- Are the Outrunners pulling down FTR in their Collision interactions?
- Will Kyle Fletcher pull Will Ospreay down more than Ospreay can raise him up, especially given that Fletcher has been the Don Callis Family job-guy so far as a singles wrestler in AEW? Is Fletcher too flashy to even get heel heat from AEW fans?
- Is Shelton Benjamin being talked about too negatively in terms of how he was used in WWE and that being a dark cloud for him in AEW?
- Looking back at Shawn Michaels getting beaten up after a bar incident in 2015.
- Shouldn’t TNA have gone all-in on Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory? And why wasn’t it the final match on the PPV?
- Is the lack of focus in AEW’s core identity clearly due to Tony Khan and wouldn’t AEW be better off if he stepped aside and put someone with a more clear vision in charge?
- Is the attempt to make Saudi Arabia seem like a great friendly place hurt by having their own title belt?
- Is Wade wrong to criticize wrestlers who laugh as part of their on-air routines such as Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Ted DiBiase, and Seth Rollins?
- What will be the first segment on Raw on Netflix?
- What if Vince McMahon used the talent he signed in the lead-up to WrestleMania 1 and went with a more sports-like approach instead of aiming for kids?
- Is Paul Levesque more enthusiastic and focused on building the men’s division compared to the women’s division?
- Could Tony Khan align with Jon Moxley on-air?
- Thoughts on a Raw-Netflix and Smackdown-USA Network draft possibility?
