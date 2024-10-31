AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/30): Up against World Series game six between New York and Los Angeles, Dynamite holds steady in viewership and demo rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (10/30) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 628,000 viewers, compared to 637,000 the prior week and the 633,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 636,000.

Dynamite last night went up against game six of the World Series featuring teams from the two biggest U.S. markets, New York and Los Angeles, in a close, dramatic game.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 832,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 840,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 911,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 994,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.20.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.29 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.33.

The announced matches and segments were…

Young Bucks vs. Private Party – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

“The Brickhouse” Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

Orange Cassidy to appear

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak

