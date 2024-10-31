FREE PODCAST 10/31 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Solomon talk reworked show after wrestlers stranded in Saudi Arabia, Bryan vs. Adam Cole, NXT invasion, on-site correspondent (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-1-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon from the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast with live callers and mailbag questions evaluating the massively reworked show due to the Smackdown crew being stranded in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel. Reaction to the NXT invasion, why an exciting show can also have collateral damage to consider, Brock Lesnar quitting Smackdown to chase down Rey Mysterio on Raw, the Daniel Bryan-Adam Cole dream match, and more. They also talk to an on-site correspondent who talked about the crowd reaction to so many new wrestlers, whether WWE explained to the live audience why what was advertised didn’t take place, and more in-person details.

