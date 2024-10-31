FREE PODCAST 10/31 – WKPWP PPV Preview: WWE Crown Jewel 2024 full preview and predictions plus Roundtable Reviews of last two Crown Jewel events (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special PPV Preview Roundtable episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade previews this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event with analysis of each of the seven matches with predictions on each. Then we present the last two previously VIP-exclusive Crown Jewel post-event Roundtables.

2023 Roundtable: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They review the event start to finish including Roman Reigns vs. L.A. Knight, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, Miz TV, and more.

2022 Roundtable: Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the event start to finish including Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage, Bianca Belair defending against Bayley, Roman Reigns defending against Logan Paul, a Bray Wyatt in-ring speech, and more.

