YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the Boogeyman scare a bunch of WWE wrestlers in a Halloween prank video?

A couple of days before Halloween, the WWE YouTube channel always uploads videos in celebration of the holiday. Those videos involve a wrestler who is currently on a WWE Legends contract, The Boogeyman. He has terrified trick or treaters, people shopping for Halloween, and even WWE employees.

This year, WWE had him hide under a table with his head sticking out of a hole and then hidden with a partial cardboard box covering. It’s part of the “Guess What’s in the Box?” trend that has been popular on social media. WWE wrestlers had to guess what was inside the box by just touching it with their fingers. They were touching the Boogeyman’s head, leading to some frightful scares and funny moments.

When WWE does this, the results are always hilarious. The guesses were pretty close to what was actually under the box, like a pumpkin and a mannequin head, yet the living head shocked them once revealed. (One thing that would’ve made the experience better was if they decorated the box with stickers or painted it red and black. Having a plain cardboard box sort of took away from the Halloween spirit of the video.) The best reactions, I think, were from Byron Saxton, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill, although there were many great reactions.

This was a funny video that only adds to a vast collection of the Boogeyman’s scare pranks. It’s always a delight when he pops up from time to time on WWE’s YouTube channel. His scary tactics are always very eﬀective, making every video entertaining. I always enjoy WWE’s special videos whenever a holiday is getting closer, with the Boogeyman’s videos always being a highlight. Hopefully he’ll continue to do these scare videos with WWE for many years to come.

