YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Cody Rhodes Manchester Vlog Review – Is it worth your time to watch Cody tour the interior of one Manchester’s new stadium?

Last week, WWE traveled to Manchester, England for a live event at the Co-op Live. The arena opened in May, so last week was the first time WWE did a show at that arena. It is also situated right next to the Etihad Stadium, home of the Manchester City FC of the English Premier League. Leading up to that day, WWE took the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on a media tour thorugh the stadium and talking about the live event. The WWE YouTube channel took those clips and made them into a vlog that everyone could watch.

For people who don’t live in England, the vlog provided an in-depth look at another part of the world, which is pretty cool. Showcasing the stadium, including the inside of it, was a smart choice. It spotlighted how big soccer is in England. Cody being shown the Manchester City FC facilities and the trophies they’ve won was also a nice thing to watch. The explanations of the trophies and how they could be won is a nice touch for people who aren’t soccer fans.

It’s clear that WWE would want a dominant champion inside the building that houses the Premier League’s most dominant team, having won four Premier League titles in a row. It’s also a nice touch to see him talking about the custom jerseys the team gave to him and his daughter Liberty.

Also, the interactions between him, Gunther, and Manchester’s own UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall at the live event was also a good thing to highlight, given that they all compete under the TKO umbrella.

Overall, this was an informative video showcasing WWE’s wide reach around the globe. It’s always nice when they upload videos like this whenever they have events in various countries, as it exposes viewers to a range of cultures and parts of the world. It’s really interesting to see what things are like outside the United States. I also enjoyed how Cody got to see some amazing things like the Etihad Stadium, the Manchester City FC facilities, and all of their trophies. I would like WWE to do more of these videos whenever they travel to do shows in other countries.

