WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the latest video on previous battles between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Earlier this month at Bad Blood, Raquel Rodriguez ruined Rhea Ripley’s chances at getting her Women’s World Championship back from Liv Morgan, causing a disqualification by attacking her both outside and inside the ring. Ripley understandably was angry, given how hard she had worked to regain the gold. However, this wasn’t just a random attack. Rodriguez and Ripley have fought multiple times before, even dating back to their time in NXT. For the next WWE Playlist entry, the WWE YouTube channel highlighted several of their past battles in order to give viewers a backstory of their feud.

This was an informative video showcasing how the two women have fought each other across brands, years, and premium live events. There have been lots of instances where Rodriguez and Ripley have met inside the squared circle. I really enjoyed the variety of those instances highlighted throughout the video. It didn’t matter if it was a match, a brawl, or some promos, those two have really given it their all whenever they face each other. Ripley is noticeably shorter than Rodriguez, although that doesn’t stop her from stepping up to fight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Overall, this was an entertaining video showing that certain rivalries can in fact stay hot even when wrestlers move from NXT to the main roster. They have been going at it for years now, with viewers eager to see where their story will progress in the future. There have been lots of bad blood between the two of them, so maybe an NXT callback could spice up their feud if they choose to do that. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have certainly provided in their various rivalries during their time in NXT and on the main roster. It’ll be interesting to see who will come out on top whenever their next battle takes place.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the latest video on Kevin Owens best beatdowns?

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Raw results (10/21): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title, New Day vs. AOP and The Creeds vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in tourney matches for a shot at the WWE Tag Titles

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com.)