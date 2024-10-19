WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to review the latest video on Kevin Owens best beatdowns?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When the new version of The Bloodline attacked Cody Rhodes after his win at WrestleMania XL, Kevin Owens was by Cody’s side. This two formed a partnership that battled the new Bloodline relentlessly, leading to Owens getting a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash at Berlin.

It seemed like things were going well for the two until Owens attacked Rhodes outside his bus after Bad Blood earlier this month. A lot of viewers saw it coming, as Owens is no stranger to heel turns and betrayals. For the next WWE Playlist video, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded 30 minutes of Owens’ best beatdowns, solidifying his untrustworthy reputation.

This showed that no matter what he says to his partners and his friends, Owens is likely to eventually turn on them. He doesn’t care who, where, or why regarding the betrayal, just that he will rationalize attacking you somewhere down the road.

I enjoyed the inclusion of the Sami Zayn betrayal at NXT Takeover: Revolution because that was the first time Owens showed that side of him in a WWE ring. Also, he and Zayn were friends and tag partners on the independent circuit, so for him to powerbomb his best friend showed that he would do whatever it took to get ahead of everyone.

Overall, this was a great video catching people up or reminding people that while Kevin Owens is a good friend for a while, if he feels he’s been wronged, he’ll definitely let you know. Whenever he is in a partnership with someone, viewers are rightly wary of his intentions.

After many years and many betrayals, it seems as if that is just who Kevin Owens is. When he partnered with Cody Rhodes, people thought that he was a changed man who wouldn’t dare betray his friend who willingly gave him a championship match. But the naysayers turned out to be right, as Owens turned on Rhodes weeks after the match.

The frequent turns of KO over the years have been a driving force for some of his biggest and best matches, and his presumed upcoming matches against Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are sure to add to that list.

