10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (10-30-2014): Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn, plus Asension, Enzo, Big Cass, Buddy Murphy, Vaudvillains, Carmella, Ema

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

October 30, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits “earlier today” interview with Sami Zayn. The cameraman asks about Adrian Neville claiming that Zayn can’t win the big one, and Zayn admits he’s failed so far, but that’s behind him now. He reminds us of his road to redemption. Titus O’Neil interrupts and says that he is the roadblock on Zayn’s road.

The announcers are Rich Brennan, Jason Albert, and Renee Young. The ring announcer is Byron Saxton.

There is a #1 contender’s tag team battle royal. I am not quite sure how that works.

1 – BUDDY MURPHY & WESLEY BLAKE vs. JASON JORDAN & TYE DILLINGER vs. COLIN CASSSADY & ENZO AMORE vs. THE VAUDEVILLAINS (AIDEN ENGLISH & SIMON GOTCH) vs. THE ASCENSION (KONNOR & VIKTOR) – #1 Contender to the NXT Tag Team Championship Battle Royal

Typical battle royal start with lots of punches and kicks all over the ring. Brennan explains that when one member of the team gets eliminated, both members are removed from the match. Okay… Konnor dumps English over the ropes, but walks away before English hangs on and gets back in the ring. Dillinger and Amore are going at it. The Ascension double-team Gotch, but don’t finish the job. Dillinger and Blake get eliminated by Konnor just as Murphy and Jordan get eliminated by Viktor. Gotch and English are just kind of hiding.

The Ascension tee off on Amore and Cassady. The boys from New York get the worst of it. They beat down Amore and then double-team Cassady. Amore springs to life and jumps on Viktor’s back. Viktor shakes him off and knocks him down as Cassady comes to life, and the Vaudevillains slip into the ring. The Ascension use Amore to knock Cassady off the apron.

Hideo Itami comes out on the ramp, and the distraction allows The Vaudevillains to ambush the Ascension and win the match.

WINNERS: The Vaudevillains in 6:15. NXT has had some good battle royals in the past, but this was not one of them.

Post-Match, The Ascension go after The Vaudevillains; just as they slip away, Itami rushes the ring. The numbers catch up and they beat him down. Am I supposed to cheer Itami for being persistent, or think he’s an idiot for being persistent?

Konnor gets on the mic and tells Itami to go back home, or else they will send him back to Japan in a box.

Emma makes her NXT return to face Carmella in a “who’s the face?” match. Nice response for Emma. Carmella’s Iggy Azealea-esque music hits and she introduces herself. She is the princess of Staten Island. She gets a good reaction thanks to her association with Amore and Cassady. “Bada bing, hottest chick in the ring.”

2 – CARMELLA vs. EMMA

[Q2] Carmella wants a quick win but Emma kicks out at one. Friendly taunting as the announcers try to explain how someone whose character has a few weeks of training knows what she is doing. Emma and Carmella mimic each other. Emma rolls to the apron and fights her way back into the ring. Carmella trips Emma into the turnbuckle. Carmella with some taunting. Carmella with some heelish offense and characteristics. Emma catches a kick and Carmella apologizes for her behavior, and Emma rallies. Dil-Emma in the ropes and the Emma Sandwich gets two. Carmella kicks away from the Emma Lock, then locks in her submission finisher. Emma taps.

WINNA: Carmella in 4:50. Carmella plays a heel, but she can get a face reaction because of her association with Amore and Cassady. The heel/face lines on NXT have become a mess over the last few weeks.

Video package on “Muscle & Fitness” magazine doing a piece on the Performance Center. Of note, “The Box” magazine just had a piece on Seth Rollins, putting him on the cover.

Justin Gabriel is out for a match. No one can remember if he is still a heel or not. He’s facing Bull Dempsey so I suppose he’s a heel, since the crowd is high on Dempsey.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 – BULL DEMPSEY vs. JUSTIN GABRIEL

Dempsey absorbs Gabriel’s kicks then starts the steamroller offense. Gabriel tries a wheelbarrow and Dempsey slams him into the mat then grids him with hard-hitting offense. Side slam but Gabriel kicks out at two. Beat Gabriel’s face in and covers for two. Springboard moonsault gets two for Gabriel. Dempsey catches a Tornado DDT attempt and back drops Gabriel. Massive Thesz Press from Dempsey. Dempsey to the top, lands a headbutt for the win.

WINNER: Bull Dempsey in 3:47. I really have become a Dempsey fan. He’s a big guy with offense you feel, who moves like he weighs far less, and an old-school attitude and look.

Backstage interview with Bayley. She says that Banks has brainwashed Lynch, and she says that she will get her friend Charlotte to help her next week in a tag match.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Let’s get this straight… Charlotte teamed with Bayley, then turned on Bayley, now Lynch turned on Bayley, so Bayley will get Charlotte to help her. Huh? ]

[Q3] Baron Corbin comes out to a nice crowd reaction. He’s facing a jobber.

4 – BARON CORBIN vs. TONY BRIGGS

The count starts counting the seconds since the match starts, they get to 14 when Corbin hits the end of days and the match ends at 20 seconds.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:20. Continued quality presentation of Corbin.

5. MARCUS LOIS vs. SYLVESTER LEFORT

Lois charges the ring and jumps on Lefort, so the ref calls for the bell to start as soon as they touch.

Lefort holds his own for a moment, but his taunts infuriate Lois. Lefort grabs the apron to keep from being dragged into the ring but he doesn’t matter. Lois picks Lefort up by the hair. Uranage ends it.

WINNER: Marcus Lois in 1:30.

Backstage, Hideo Itami says he is tired of the two-on-one attacks and says he will have a friend next week. Didn’t his last friend get beat up?

6 – SAMI ZAYN vs. TITUS O’NEIL

O’Neil easily tosses Zayn around. Zayn tries to rally but O’Neil pummels him. O’Neil catches a crossboddy, hits a pair of backbreakers, and tosses Zayn to the side.

[ Break ]

O’Neil has Zayn in a bear hug out of the break. Zayn is reeling, and slaps his way out of the corner but a big bodyslam puts him down. O’Neil mocks him with the “Ole!” chant then tosses him through the ropes. O’Neil mouths off to the crowd as a ten count is running on Zayn. Zayn crawls in at 8. O’Neil wants to throw Zayn outside again but Zayn holds into the ropes.

[Q4] Zayn fights into the ring, top rope cross-body gets two, but a forearm turns Zayn inside out to end the rally. Zayn manages an exploder suplex to put O’Neil into the corner. Helluva Kick, cover, and the win.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 8:30. Another really good match between these two. O’Neil has so much raw potential, I truly hope that WWE has the patience to let him develop. Zayn did a good job here as always.

Post-match, Tyler Breeze’s music hits. He says that Zayn doesn’t get a title shot just for beating uggos like Tyson Kidd and Titus O’Neil. Breeze says that if he wants to be the real #1 contender, he needs to face someone he has never beaten, himself. Regal has authorized that the “road to redemption” take a “detour into cuteville” and that they will be meeting next week.

Final Reax: Good in-ring action and continuation of storylines, though the face/heel lines are so muddy right now in many of these feuds and need to be clarified.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (10-29-2019): Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan, Josh Alexander vs. Marufuji, Grace & Rosemary & Nicole vs. Valkyrie & Hogan & Rayne, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino, Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker