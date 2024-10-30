VIP AUDIO 10/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-22-2006): Post-TNA Bound for Glory PPV Roundtable: Sting vs. Jarrett with Angle as enforcer, Zbyszko vs. Eric Young, plus Christian, Joe, Styles, Sabin, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Bound for Glory PPV Roundtable from October 22, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill to review the event which included Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett with Kurt Angle as enforcer, Larry Zbyszko vs. Eric Young, plus Christian, Samoa Joe, Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin, Team 3D, Rhino, LAX, A.J. Styles, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO