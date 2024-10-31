FREE PODCAST 10/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Is Lashley one too many ex-WWE guys in AEW, Private Party’s big win, Moxley storyline theories, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the Oct. 30 edition of AEW Dynamite including the AEW debut of Bobby Lashley and a discussion of whether AEW is signing too many former WWE wrestlers or if they’re struck a good balance overall. Also, reaction to Private Party’s AEW Tag Team Title win, what’s next for The Young Bucks, a theory posited by Chris Lansdell about where the Moxley storyline is headed, Chris Jericho’s promo about being ROH Champion, and much more with live chat, live caller, and mailbag interaction throughout.

