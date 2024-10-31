WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, November 1, 2024
Where: Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,482 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly
- Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven – Fatal Four-Way match
- Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Naomi & Bayley vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
- Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser
- Nia Jax and Liv Morgan face off
- Roman Reigns and The Usos to appear
