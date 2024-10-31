WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, November 1, 2024

Where: Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,482 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven – Fatal Four-Way match

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

Naomi & Bayley vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser

Nia Jax and Liv Morgan face off

Roman Reigns and The Usos to appear

