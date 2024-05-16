News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Okada vs. Dax headlines, hype for Double or Nothing including Jericho-Hook, Swerve-Christian, Strong-Ospreay, Willow-Mercedes, plus Darby returns (23 min.)

May 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 16 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax in the main event, hype for Double or Nothing including segments with Chris Jericho-Hook, Swerve Strickland-Christian, Roderick Strong-Will Ospreay, Willow-Mercedes, plus Darby returns, and more.

