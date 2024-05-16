FREE PODCAST 5/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Return of Darby Allin, Mercedes-Willow segment, Ospreay-Strong exchange, Strickland-Christian angle, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite including the return of Darby Allin to step into the Anarchy in the Arena match, the Mercedes Mone-Willow Nightingale segment, the surprisingly strong Will Ospreay-Roderick Strong exchange, the latest Swerve Strickland-Christian Cage angle, and much more with a lot of emails. Plus a lengthy segment at the very end talking about the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets series and the Wolves as a franchise in general, past, present, and future.

