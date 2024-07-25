FREE PODCAST 7/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Blood & Guts, MJF’s new belt, Toni Storm, Chop-fest, with video caller, chat, mailbag (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite including Blood & Guts with thoughts on the big stunts, the storyline building up to it, the odd babyface promo beforehand, and the controversial finish with a threat of setting Jungle Boy on fire. Also, the return of Toni Storm, MJF replacing International Title belt, Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki have a chop-fest for the ages, and more with live video callers, email, and chat room interactions.

