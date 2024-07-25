VIP AUDIO 7/24 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Blood & Guts, Ospreay-MJF follow-up with logic gaps and lame jokes, Toni Storm returns, Mercedes has a new affiliate, chop fest with Jericho-Suzuki (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 24 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Blood & Guts, Will Ospreay-MJF follow-up with logic gaps and lame jokes, Toni Storm returns, Mercedes Moné has a new affiliate, a mega-chop fest with Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki, and more.

