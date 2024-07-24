FREE PODCAST 7/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro Untouchable including Benjamin vs. Alexander, Shelley vs. Alpha Zo, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland tackle the cross-promotional commotion of Untouchable, a joint venture of West Coast Pro Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, and Deadlock Pro Wrestling, with a main event of the resurgent Shelton Benjamin fighting WCP mainstay Titus Alexander, plus Alan Angels wrestles Starboy Charlie for the Prestige World Title, Alex Shelley’s alleged farewell to the indies tour continues with a great match against Alpha Zo, and more. Chris and Justin discuss why this cross promotional effort felt a little shallow and what could be done to give it a greater sense of importance. For VIP listeners, it’s some much needed gratuitous violence when Miracle Generation defend the IWTV tag titles against Krule and Matt Tremont, and in GCW, Hoodfoot collides with the newest wrestling member of the Anoaʻi wrestling dynasty, Zilla Fatu.

