TNA SLAMMIVERSARY RESULTS (7/20): 6-Way TNA World Title Match, Grace vs. Ash

TNA SLAMMIVERSARY RESULTS

JULY 20, 2024

MONTREAL, QC AT VERDUN AUDTIORIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER TV & TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO SLAMMIVERSARY

A. Tasha Steelz beat Faby Apache, Gisele Shaw, and Xia Brookside

B. Kushida beat Rich Swann

C. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich beat Dani Luna & Jody Threat to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

D. Eric Young beat Hammerstone

MAIN SHOW

-Show started with the Canadian National Anthem and an intro video.

(1) MATT HARDY vs. JDC

They fought on the floor before the bell rang. JDC had the advantage at the start, but Hardy made a comeback. Hardy won after a Twist of Fate.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 5:00.

Hardy gave JDC three more Twists of Fate after the match.

-The System (decked out in USA gear) gave a promo previewing their matches tonight.

(2) THE SYSTEM (c) (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

Fans chanted “F*** the System!” at the start. ABC had some flashy offense, but The System eventually took over and got the heat on Ace. Bey made the tag and ran wild. He went after Alisha but got chopped by Eddie. The teams traded the advantage and near falls. Bey (partially) gave Alisha a cutter by accident. ABC hit the Art of Finesse on Myers and Ace got the pin to win the belts.

WINNERS: ABC in 17:00 to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

-Mike Bailey promo. He vowed to beat Mustafa Ali for the X Division Title. He also spoke a bit in French, which got cheers from the crowd.

(3) MIKE SANTANA vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Jake flew over the top rope on dove on Santana on the floor. Santana gave Jake a senton off the top rope to the floor. Jake got a two count after a sit out powerbomb. Santana gave Jake a German suplex off the top rope. Santana finished him off with a spinning clothesline for the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 12:00.