News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Brother Devon talks about his return to TNA TV, HOF induction, lots of TNA questions addressed, his future (96 min.)

July 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-18-2014), special guest host Jim Valley interviewed TNA wrestler Brother Devon fresh off his TNA TV return on Thursday night, plus a discussion of his “Hope for a Single Mom” wrestling show in Florida, tons of TNA questions addressed. And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Devon talks about his future in pro wrestling.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024