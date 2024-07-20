FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Brother Devon talks about his return to TNA TV, HOF induction, lots of TNA questions addressed, his future (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-18-2014), special guest host Jim Valley interviewed TNA wrestler Brother Devon fresh off his TNA TV return on Thursday night, plus a discussion of his “Hope for a Single Mom” wrestling show in Florida, tons of TNA questions addressed. And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Devon talks about his future in pro wrestling.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.