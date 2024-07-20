FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Brother Devon talks about his return to TNA TV, HOF induction, lots of TNA questions addressed, his future (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-18-2014), special guest host Jim Valley interviewed TNA wrestler Brother Devon fresh off his TNA TV return on Thursday night, plus a discussion of his “Hope for a Single Mom” wrestling show in Florida, tons of TNA questions addressed. And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Devon talks about his future in pro wrestling.

