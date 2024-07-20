VIP AUDIO 7/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-19-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on McMahons-DX saga, Stacy Keibler goes Hollywood, Heyman’s Kiss of Death, Christian Cage, Listener Mail, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from July 19, 2006. Topics include:

Behind the scenes stuff on TNT Wrestling’s roster and television deal

A potential new developmental hire for WWE

Stacy Keibler goes Hollywood

The Most Important Press Release of the Week

Paul Heyman’s kiss of death

Sunday’s World Heavyweight Title match and the continuing McMahons vs. D-Generates saga

The Indy Show lineup of the Week features Christian Cage battling Monty Brown in Maryland

Listener Mail on Greg Valentine, Jeff Jarrett and Sunday’s Punjabi Prison match, listeners have hardcore suggestions for TNA

The return of our Newsmaker Hotline

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

