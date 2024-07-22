WWE RAW RESULTS (7/22): Keller’s report on CM Punk appears, Valkyria vs. Deville, Kross & AOP vs. Otis & Tozawa & Xavier, Summerslam hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 22, 2024

GREEN BAY, WISC. AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that as of last night that 6,119 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 6,489. Check out WrestleTix on Patreon for final figures.



[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an exterior aerial shot of Green Bay, Wisc. including Lambeau Field as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then they showed C.M. Punk arriving earlier in the lobby. Then they showed a split-screen of Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker. Then they showed The Judgment Day including Rhea Ripley laughing as she showed Damian Priest a photo on her phone. Carlito followed behind all of them and seemed slightly frustrated with the rolling suitcase; no one else had baggage.

-Gunther made his ring entrance wearing all black. They cut to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. Cole said the next two weeks they’ll be on SyFy. Cole then plugged Summerslam’s Priest vs. Gunther. Cole said it’ll be a barn-burner.

-Gunther stood mid-ring and said, “I know, I know.” Fans booed. He paused. He said he wanted to explain himself. “We don’t want to hear it, pal,” McAfee said. Gunther said he took some time to reflect on things he said to Damian Priest last week. Fans bombarded him with a chant of “You suck! You suck!” He smirked and said, “You know what, let’s skip that. I meant every word I said last week.” Louder boos. He said Priest and everyone in the arena is a bum. He said what’s at stake is what’s clearest and dearest to him – the prestige and honor of this great sport and the World Championship.

Gunther said they sent him to the ring first, not Priest, because Priest doesn’t live up to the title. “His cute little sob story about fighting from the streets doesn’t cover up that Damian Priest is a pretender and a wanna be,” he added. Gunther said a saying in German and then translated to English: “Show me your friends and I show you who you are.” He said he judges all of them as street trash.

He invited Priest to take the weight of disappointment off his shoulders and hand over the championship. He said he can get back to the trailer park. Priest made his way to the ring. Cole called Gunther “an overzealous brat, jerk.” Priest entered the ring and pretended he was going to say something, but then he tossed the mic over his shoulder and punched Gunther. They brawled as referees tried to separate them. More security came out and they pulled the wrestlers apart. “Let them fight!” shouted the crowd. Priest broke free and kicked Gunther. Priest began attacking security uys. He tossed one over the top rope onto a crowd of others below. Priest then attacked Gunther at ringside where they were pried apart again. Cole said this has been brewing for weeks. Priest broke free again and charged at Gunther as they cut to a break. [c]

-They cut backstage to Jackie Redmond when Gunther and Priest appeared behind her brawling. They were separated again by G.M. Adam Pearce and security.

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. BRON BREAKKER – Winner earns Intercontinental Title shot at Summerslam

They replayed Breakker interfering in the Sami Zayn vs. Dragunov match last week. The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. At 3:00, Breakker countered Dragunov in the corner and dropped him over the top of the ringpost. They cut to a break. [c]

Dragunov fought back after the break, but Breakker landed a lift-and-drop gutbuster for a two count. Breakker delivered a Frankensteiner. Dragunov kicked out at two at 11:00. Dragunov knocked Breakker off the top rope and then superplexed him followed by an H-Bomb. He wasn’t able to make the cover before Breakker rolled to the ring apron. McAfee asked how either of these men are still going in Green Bay. Dragunov lifted Breakker onto his shoulders and delivered a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Dragunov leaped off the ring apron toward Breakker, but Breakker speared him out of mid-air and sent the back of Dragunov’s head into the edge of the ring as they crashed to the floor. The ref checked on Dragunov and then called off the match. Medics came to ringside to check on Dragunov.

WINNER: Breakker via ref stoppage in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: These two are great opponents for each other. Breakker does seem to be living his gimmick of breaking people for real.)

-They cut backstage to The Judgment Day Clubhouse.

Advertised Matches & Appearances