News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/22 – WKH – The News: Lashley and MVP status update, Collision’s downgrade and sound issues, thoughts on Collision segments, Trevor Lee, Smackdown and Rampage ratings update, more (19 min.)

July 22, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on these topics:

  • Updates on futures of Bobby Lashley and MVP
  • AEW Collision’s new setting in Arlington, Tex. off to a bad start
  • Thoughts on a variety of segments and matches on Collision including Hologram, Blood & Guts hype, Trios Titles, FTR promo, Nigel McGuiness comment, and more
  • Smackdown and Rampage ratings including comparisons to a year ago
  • Johnny Gargano’s father’s restaurant burns down
  • Cameron Grimes / Trevor Lee update

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024