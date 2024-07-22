VIP AUDIO 7/22 – WKH – The News: Lashley and MVP status update, Collision’s downgrade and sound issues, thoughts on Collision segments, Trevor Lee, Smackdown and Rampage ratings update, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on these topics:
- Updates on futures of Bobby Lashley and MVP
- AEW Collision’s new setting in Arlington, Tex. off to a bad start
- Thoughts on a variety of segments and matches on Collision including Hologram, Blood & Guts hype, Trios Titles, FTR promo, Nigel McGuiness comment, and more
- Smackdown and Rampage ratings including comparisons to a year ago
- Johnny Gargano’s father’s restaurant burns down
- Cameron Grimes / Trevor Lee update
