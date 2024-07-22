Bobby Lashley and MVP likely headed out of WWE and toward free agency next month after contracts expire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley, PWTorch has learned, will not be renewed by WWE when his contract expires next month barring a change in WWE management’s position. PWInsider is reporting that Lashley was given an offer and thought he could do better in the open market. A PWTorch source, however, says WWE decided not to make him an offer.

Lashley, age 48, last wrestled in a match for WWE on May 5 at non-TV event. Lashley is still listed on the WWE.com roster page.

MVP’s current deal also expires in August and all indications are it will expire without a renewal, also.