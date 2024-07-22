News Ticker

Bobby Lashley and MVP likely headed out of WWE and toward free agency next month after contracts expire

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 22, 2024

Bobby Lashley (photo credit Wade Keller © 2019)
Bobby Lashley, PWTorch has learned, will not be renewed by WWE when his contract expires next month barring a change in WWE management’s position. PWInsider is reporting that Lashley was given an offer and thought he could do better in the open market. A PWTorch source, however, says WWE decided not to make him an offer.

Lashley, age 48, last wrestled in a match for WWE on May 5 at non-TV event. Lashley is still listed on the WWE.com roster page.

MVP’s current deal also expires in August and all indications are it will expire without a renewal, also.

